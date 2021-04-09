The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $77.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 2287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $4,815,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,275. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

