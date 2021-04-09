Truehand Inc Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truehand Inc trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.9% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.56. 6,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

