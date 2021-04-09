Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 52,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.33. 28,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.