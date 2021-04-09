Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $340,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 43,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,293. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

