Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

