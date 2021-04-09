1,177 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.86 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

