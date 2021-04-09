Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $379.04 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $205.06 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

