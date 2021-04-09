Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.74. 81,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

