Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

