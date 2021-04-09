Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.