Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

