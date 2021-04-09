Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

