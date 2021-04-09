Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.58

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.58 ($23.04) and traded as high as €27.32 ($32.14). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.88 ($31.62), with a volume of 204,823 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.88).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

