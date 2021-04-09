Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,829,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.83. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,032. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

