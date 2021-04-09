MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.65 Million

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $470.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.11 million and the highest is $477.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $416.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $442.18. 426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.35. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 12 month low of $298.80 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

