JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $39.82. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 34,010 shares traded.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

