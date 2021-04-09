Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.09

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 2983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.