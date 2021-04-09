Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $38.25

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.25, but opened at $39.49. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

