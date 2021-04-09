Rupee Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $74,916.71 and approximately $44.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,768,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

