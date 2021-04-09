StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

