TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.48. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 186,373 shares trading hands.

TXMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $523.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,499 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

