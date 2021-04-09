Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of PXH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

