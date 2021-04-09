SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 23,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

