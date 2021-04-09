Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

