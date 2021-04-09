Offshift (XFT) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $227,077.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,464.02 or 1.00122538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.