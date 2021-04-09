Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $41.01

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $41.01 or 0.00070237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00289973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00771411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.05 or 1.00350352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.29 or 0.00728337 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,062,873,597 coins and its circulating supply is 926,849,484 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

