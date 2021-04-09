Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 146,307 Shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the quarter. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF accounts for 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 12.09% of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of MSTB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

