iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 8.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $139,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 3,807,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

