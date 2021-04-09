Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

