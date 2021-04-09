Private Trust Co. NA Sells 8,024 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

USMV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 3,807,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

