Insider Buying: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Buys 304,136 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,528. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.