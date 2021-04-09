Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

