Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth $448,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

