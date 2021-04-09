Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 216 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.76 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

