Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

