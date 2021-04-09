Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.09. 95,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

