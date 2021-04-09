Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 127,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

