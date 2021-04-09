Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

