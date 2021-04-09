Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,181. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

