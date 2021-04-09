LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

