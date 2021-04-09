LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 220 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 79,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

