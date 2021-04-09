Truehand Inc Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Truehand Inc cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $888,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 64,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 29,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 3,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

