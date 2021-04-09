TenX Price Reaches $0.14 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $29.53 million and $8.43 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00085893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.44 or 0.00624339 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038342 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

