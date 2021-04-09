$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

