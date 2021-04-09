Financial Contrast: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Canoo alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canoo and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autoliv 1 11 5 0 2.24

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $90.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.95 $461.50 million $5.72 16.17

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Canoo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.