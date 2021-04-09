DIGG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $497,071.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and approximately $497,071.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $36,775.07 or 0.62828923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00288166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00774117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,675.62 or 1.00245231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00728819 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

