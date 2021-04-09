Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading 3.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shot up 3.7% on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.69. 4,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Methanex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

