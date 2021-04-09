CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.29.

Shares of H stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.68. 32,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

