Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Sells £1,040,000 in Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £1,040,000 ($1,358,766.66).

Shares of LON:AQX traded up GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 697.45 ($9.11). 25,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,170. Aquis Exchange PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($9.28). The stock has a market cap of £189.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 575.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 484.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Aquis Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) target price on the stock.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

