KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $98.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 4,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

